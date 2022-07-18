Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Laura Washington‘s column about cryptocurrency, stocks rising to start the week, what the Fed might do to combat inflation, the annual amount of foreign investment in the U.S. existing home market, rising credit card debt and the latest on student loan debt forgiveness.

Segment 2: Austin Vance, CEO of software development firm and digital transformation consultancy, Focused Labs, tells John about about how is company helps other companies with innovation, how his company manages to obtain and retain talent, and their plans for future growth.

Segment 3: Kenneth E. Bensten, Jr., President and CEO, SIFMA, talks to John about why the SEC’s new aggressive agenda may harm investors.