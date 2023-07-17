Segment 1: Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park, tells Wendy about their new Lollapalooza pop-up!

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins Wendy to talk about the impact of junk fees on consumers.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, National Editor for American Inno joins Wendy to talk about a number of his recent stories on the Chicago startup scene including how startups that serve the commercial real estate industry are faring, the big takeaways from last week’s TechChicago event, and a new $100M VC fund in Chicago.

Segment 4: Janelle “The Bug Girl” Iaccino, Marketing Director, Rose Pest Solutions, joins Wendy to talk about the horrible (and potentially dangerous) mosquito season this year and what you need to know to protect yourself and your family from bites.