Wintrust Business Lunch 7/16/21: U.S. retail sales rise, inflation fears continue, and downtown Chicago activity increases

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 11: People visit Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture on June 11, 2021 in downtown Chicago, Illinois. Today Chicago and the rest of the state of Illinois lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for no capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms, or other large venues and no social distancing requirements. Chicago becomes the largest city in the nation to fully reopen. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about U.S. retail sales rising, how concerned we should be about inflation, how the removal of the extra dollars from the federal government impacted unemployment claims, how the economy is growing in the Chicago area, and a new study that finds expansionary monetary policy shocks modestly reduce the income disparity between Black and white households, but significantly widen the wealth gap.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins Jon to talk about the importance of CEO leadership at a time of huge economic, cultural and technological disruption.

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Jon to talk about their new report that shows downtown activity is showing a continued climb toward normal levels.