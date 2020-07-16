Wintrust Business Lunch 7/16/20: Retail sales rising, Twitter’s massive hack and American Airlines warns employees of potential job cuts

Segment 1: Brian Battle, Director at the Performance Trust Companies, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and the impact the numbers will have on the economy moving forward.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Bitcoin scammers targeting the Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barack Obama and other famous tech executives, entertainers and politicians in what appears to be a large-scale hack.

Segment 3: Kevin McCullough, CIO, Dr. Tec, tells John about how they can help businesses of all sizes with IT support. Dr. Tec will support your network, computers, printers, back-up systems, websites, and SEO.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon planning a big distribution center on the Southwest Side and American Airlines executives warning employees that the airline will have to lay off as many as 25,000 front-line workers because travel has not rebounded from the coronavirus crisis.