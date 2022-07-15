Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about when we might see the end of the bear market, the positive news about retail sales, the impact of gas prices on the recovery, if we are on the tip of a recession and why he believes inflation is here to stay for a bit.

Segment 2: Jack Lavin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, joins John to talk about when we can expect Chicago tourism to get to pre-pandemic levels.

Segment 3: Marilee Utter, CRE®, global chair of The Counselors of Real Estate, tells John about the top ten issues that are affecting real estate.