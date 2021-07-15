Wintrust Business Lunch 7/15/21: Jobless claims fall to a pandemic low, Netflix to offer video games, and a $100,000 TV is coming to the U.S.

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 22: The logo of the streaming provider Netflix is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, how long it will take to get employment back to 2019 numbers, and how the market is reacting to the jobless claims, earnings reports and Chairman Powell’s testimony in front of Congress.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including LG’s rollable OLED TV coming to the US for a $100,000, Social networks struggling to shutdown racist abuse after England’s Euro Cup final loss, and what we need to know about Jeff Bezos’ upcoming trip to space.

Segment 3: Ben Weiss, CEO, CoinFlip, talks to John about receiving the top ranking in Crain’s Fast 50 Awards. Ben talks about why he started the company, how the CoinFlip ATM’s work, and how most people in the U.S. are using cryptocurrency.

WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Netflix getting into the video game business, Johnson & Johnson recalling Neutrogena, Aveeno sunscreens because of benzene traces and GM telling Chevy Bolt owners to park cars outside after two fires and a previous recall to fix the issue.