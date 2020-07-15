Wintrust Business Lunch 7/15/20: Chicago architecture cruises return, the need for diversity in corporate America and why the stock market is strong while the economy is weak

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk why the stock market is soaring yet the economy is still suffering. And Terry also answers all of your financial questions!

Segment 2: Lisa Pickell, volunteer docent for the CAFC River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady, joins John to talk about the return of the CAFC River Cruise, her role and experience as a docent, and the new offerings and safety measures for the 2020 season.

Segment 3: Tiffany Hamel Johnson, Chicago United President and CEO, joins John to talk about Chicago United’s mission of trying to advance diversity and inclusion in corporate America.