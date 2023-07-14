Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about what is driving the market this week, inflation continuing to come down, and why he cautions investors to not step out of their risk box.

Segment 2: Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide Automotive, and host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins John to talk about a number of recent stories including Tesla starting to discount their cars, and the future of internal combustible engines. Tom also answers all of your automotive questions.