Wintrust Business Lunch 7/14/21: Terry Savage – When should you start taking Social Security benefits?

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about Fed Chairman Powell’s appearance before Congress, if we need to be concerned about inflation, how the stock market is reacting to Chairman Powell’s testimony and what we should know about the Child Tax Credit. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ken Saunders, Director & Curator, Neon and Light Museum, tells John about the upcoming pop-up exhibition and what people can expect when they visit this fall.