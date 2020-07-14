Wintrust Business Lunch 7/14/20: Moderna stock jumps amid potential coronavirus vacccine, Brookfield Zoo opens to the general public and Chicago business leaders upbeat about a COVID-19 recovery

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted:
John Williams

John Williams

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news including Moderna’s shares soaring after the company said its potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial.

Segment 2: Leah Rippe, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Brookfield Zoo, tells John about the new safety protocols that have been implemented so that people can safely enjoy a visit to the zoo as well as the new temporary exhibit—Dinos Everywhere!

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the cancellation of the Chicago Marathon and the economic impact on the city and a new survey showing that business leaders are upbeat about the COVID-19 economic recovery.

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
