Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about good inflation data being released this week, how that data has been impacting the market this week, and why he doesn’t believe the inflation data is enough for the Fed to pause raising interest rates.

Segment 2: David Carnoy, Executive Editor / Reviews, CNET, tells John about some Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get right now.

Segment 3: Abin Kuriakose, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, World Business Chicago, tells John about TechChicago Week and the celebration of the people that spark innovation and create technology in Chicago.

Segment 4: Andrew Clarke, President, Ground Floor Partners, joins John to talk about how small businesses can better support the green movement.