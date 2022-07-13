Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the big inflation number, how the market is reacting to surging inflation, and if we have seen peak inflation. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including what’s been going on at Tech Chicago Week and a Chicago startup that wants to test for oral cancers with just a saliva sample.