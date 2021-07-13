Wintrust Business Lunch 7/13/21: Preparing for office re-entry, prices for consumer goods continuing to rise and Kraft debuting mac & cheese ice cream

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what his company is doing to get workers acclimated to a return to the office in a post-pandemic world.
Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about when a company can’t “just say no” to a customer. How can businesses determine if/when they need to roll out the welcome mat, even if the initial inclination may be to refuse entry.
Segment 3: Mike Casper, founder, Azumo, tells John about his Chicago-based display technology startup and how they are disrupting the 130 billion dollar display market.
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Kraft Mac & Cheese debuting a new…ice cream, consumer prices going up, Boeing disclosing new issues with their 787 Dreamliner and United CEO Scott Kirby discussing a travel rebound and hoping for fall travel to involve no masks on planes.