Wintrust Business Lunch 7/13/21: Preparing for office re-entry, prices for consumer goods continuing to rise and Kraft debuting mac & cheese ice cream

WITH AFP STORY: LIFESTYLE-US-FOOD-KRAFT-MACANDCHEESE This photo illustration shows packs of Kraft’s macaroni and cheese in Washington on April 21, 2015. From January next year, two kinds of yellow dye will no longer be added to the packaged dry pasta and processed cheese mix that is famous for its gooey yellow-orange look. Instead, natural ingredients like paprika, annatto and turmeric will be used, said Kraft in a statement on April 20th that promised no change in how Mac and Cheese actually tastes. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what his company is doing to get workers acclimated to a return to the office in a post-pandemic world.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about when a company can’t “just say no” to a customer. How can businesses determine if/when they need to roll out the welcome mat, even if the initial inclination may be to refuse entry.

Segment 3: Mike Casper, founder, Azumo, tells John about his Chicago-based display technology startup and how they are disrupting the 130 billion dollar display market.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Kraft Mac & Cheese debuting a new…ice cream, consumer prices going up, Boeing disclosing new issues with their 787 Dreamliner and United CEO Scott Kirby discussing a travel rebound and hoping for fall travel to involve no masks on planes.