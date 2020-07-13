Wintrust Business Lunch 7/13/20: Stocks end mixed after a volatile trading session, a possible Tik Tok ban and the potential of a ‘cash cliff’

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss the potential of a “cash cliff” when current government benefits end.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including a social impact startup that improves payment performance and reduces delinquencies by helping banks assist their borrowers during tough financial times and the opening of The Forge, an outdoor adventure park that features ziplines, mountain biking, paddlesports and the largest aerial adventure course in North America.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including snack-food giant Mondelez International Inc. planning to eliminate a quarter of its products to streamline manufacturing during the pandemic and Wells Fargo telling employees to delete TikTok from their company devices.