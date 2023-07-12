Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the resilience of the stock market, what she makes of the CPI data released today, what the inflation data means for interest rates, and the overall strength of the economy right now. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/23 – Terry Savage: Inflation coming down
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.