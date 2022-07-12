Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about what we can expect from tomorrow’s report on inflation, the surprising jobs numbers from last week, how the Fed plans to combat inflation, and when we can expect some relief from rising costs.

Segment 2: Jon Abt, Co-President, Abt Electronics, joins John to talk about their “Abt Days,” which aims to compete with Amazon Prime Day by keeping everything local. Jon talks about the history and growth of the company and what products are marked down exclusively for “Abt Days.”

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows 8 in 10 travelers have experienced travel problems this year.

Segment 4: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John the importance of employers providing annual sexual harassment training to employees.