Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/21: Virgin Galactic shares fall, product shortages continue and Cameo gets some competition

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane is towed back to the terminal after its flight to space, carrying founder Richard Branson, at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about current trends in the real estate market, RentHop’s latest affordability survey and a new report that shows 70% of Americans are struggling to obtain various products and services due to shortages.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the Players Trunk benefitting from the NCAA’s NIL rules, Cameo’s list of competitors growing to include TikTok and a large greeting card company and a Chicago startup that is helping companies offer access to co-working spaces growing fast in a post coronavirus world.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the new Marvel movie ‘Black Widow’ breaking box office records, engagement ring sales going up, and Virgin Galactic shares falling after they filed for a $500M stock sale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News