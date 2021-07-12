Wintrust Business Lunch 7/12/21: Virgin Galactic shares fall, product shortages continue and Cameo gets some competition

Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane is towed back to the terminal after its flight to space, carrying founder Richard Branson, at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about current trends in the real estate market, RentHop’s latest affordability survey and a new report that shows 70% of Americans are struggling to obtain various products and services due to shortages.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the Players Trunk benefitting from the NCAA’s NIL rules, Cameo’s list of competitors growing to include TikTok and a large greeting card company and a Chicago startup that is helping companies offer access to co-working spaces growing fast in a post coronavirus world.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the new Marvel movie ‘Black Widow’ breaking box office records, engagement ring sales going up, and Virgin Galactic shares falling after they filed for a $500M stock sale.