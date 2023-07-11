Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss last Friday’s jobs report, why he’s optimistic for the economy, and if he thinks offices will ever get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about how more summer outing options mean more opportunities for legal missteps. What should businesses and employees know to make sure they don’t find themselves in trouble?

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including the 10 suburbs where homebuyers are going the most above the asking price, a record home price in Bronzeville, and a rare contemporary home set amidst the historic buildings on Printer’s Row selling for the highest price on record in any part of the city south of Ida B. Wells Drive. Dennis also talks about the future of Ryan Field after the firing of Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald.