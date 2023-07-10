Segment 1: John and WGN Business reporter Steve Alexander talk about a number of business stories making news today including the popularity of Threads, Chicago office vacancy rates, and Governor Pritzker announcing Illinois tourism growth

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor for American Inno joins John to talk about Chicago innovation including a Chicago mental health startup raising $9M, a big local biotech startup funder and incubator expanding to Texas, and the founder of medical tech company Augmetics, saying how tough a market this is for fundraising and how they aren’t planning an IPO any time soon

Segment 3: Yevgeniy Drobot, Deputy Consul General of Ukraine in Chicago, tells John about a new pop-up in the Wrigley Building called c Ukraine, which celebrates Ukrainian culture and Chicago’s Ukrainian community.