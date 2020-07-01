Wintrust Business Lunch 7/1/20: Garrett Popcorn reopening stores, the future of the commercial real estate market post-pandemic and the likelihood of an extension of the enhanced unemployment benefit

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about a new rule promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission known as Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) that went into effect this week and the likelihood we see an extension of the $600 unemployment benefit. Terry also takes your calls.

Segment 2: Adrienne Kardosh, VP of Marketing & Integrated Brand Management for Garrett Popcorn, tells John about how the company has managed working through the pandemic and what products they are offering as more store locations begin to reopen.

Segment 3: Eric Feinberg, Vice Chairman of Savills, joins John to discuss how COVID-19 has significantly impacted the commercial real estate market and what the market will look like post-pandemic.