Wintrust Business Lunch 7/02/21: Terry Savage – The rapidly recovering U.S. economy

Gasoline prices of more than $4 are seen at a gas station on the south end of The Strip, Tuesday, March 20, 2012, in Las Vegas. From all corners of the country, Americans are irritated these days by record-high fuel prices that have soared above $4 a gallon in some states and could top $5 by summer. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the rapidly recovering U.S. economy, the gas tax increase, how to finally obtain your stimulus checks if you still haven’t received it and more! And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Carlos Tortolero, President and Founder of the National Museum of Mexican Art joins the program to talk to about the record $8 Million Donation From Billionaire MacKenzie Scott and what to expect when you visit the museum.