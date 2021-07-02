Wintrust Business Lunch 7/02/21: Terry Savage – The rapidly recovering U.S. economy

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the rapidly recovering U.S. economy, the gas tax increase, how to finally obtain your stimulus checks if you still haven’t received it and more! And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Carlos Tortolero, President and Founder of the National Museum of Mexican Art joins the program to talk to about the record $8 Million Donation From Billionaire MacKenzie Scott and what to expect when you visit the museum.