Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about what the Fed will do with interest rates in June and July, inflation easing and the economy showing signs of slowing, why he doesn’t see housing prices coming down, and if he believes we still might see a recession,

Segment 2: Jon Morgan, co-founder and managing principal of Interra Realty, talks to John about how investors can grow their wealth in this economy by turning to multifamily real estate.

Segment 3: Janelle “The Bug Girl” Iaccino, Marketing Director, Rose Pest Solutions, joins John to talk about her mission to get girls interested a career in the environmental sciences.