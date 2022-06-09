Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about inflation really weighing on the consumer, what the Fed might do to curtail inflation, the major factors that are causing inflation, and how the market is reacting to inflation data being released tomorrow.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the latest on flying cars, Twitter agreeing to provide a set of user data to Elon Musk, and Apple introducing a Rapid Security Response feature in iOS 16 designed to deploy security fixes more easily and quickly without needing a full iOS version update.

Segment 3: Maura Gaudio, Senior Producer at Superfly, tells John about Prince: The Immersive Experience, which opens today at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Avenue.

Segment 4: WGN Business Reporter Steve Alexander tells us what we need to know about “shrinkflation.”