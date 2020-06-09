Wintrust Business Lunch 6/9/20: A Vroom boom, the impact of COVID-19 on women and minorities and McCormick Place losing another big event

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about why the market continues to surge despite COVID-19 and violence that is sweeping the country.

Segment 2: Illinois Policy Institute Chief Economist Dr. Orphe Divounguy tells John about a new study that shows minorities and women in the state have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and have lost jobs at significantly higher rates than white Illinoisans

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McCormick Place losing its biggest event to COVID-19 and how Airlines are heading for an $84 billion loss this year.