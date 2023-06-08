Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, talks to John about the market challenges this past year, market volatility being low, and if he believes the Fed will stand pat on interest rates next week.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to talk about Apple announcing its long-awaited Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and the latest on Samsung’s next generation of foldable devices

Segment 3: Jonathan Webb, Workplace Market Director, KI Contract Furniture, tells John about how employers are enticing employers back to the office, the challenges and solutions for the hybrid workplace, and what is driving change in the workplace.

Segment 4: Sarah Foster, Analyst, Bankrate, talks to John about how you can achieve your career goals even during a recession.