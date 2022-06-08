Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why the market is down again today, rising prices and how the Fed plans to combat inflation, and how to best rollover your IRA. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about Milwaukee Tool opening an engineering and product-development office in Chicago and the challenges and opportunities that legacy manufacturers in the Midwest have in terms of leveraging their historical expertise in the new electrified/digital era for manufacturing.