Wintrust Business Lunch 6/8/21: Medline sold to private equity firms, Apple’s big announcements, and Lettuce Entertain You celebrates 50 years

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. The WWDC runs through June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Medline being sold, how to recover from a mistake in the virtual world and what people are going to be wearing to the office when they return for work post pandemic.

Segment 2: Kate Tweston, Senior Merchandise Manager, Paper Source, tells John about the Chicago-based stationery store, how they managed through the pandemic and what we should look for if we are thinking about getting something for Dad this Father’s Day.

Segment 3: Kevin Brown, CEO of Lettuce Entertain You, joins John to discuss the famed Chicago restaurant group’s 50th anniversary.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the widespread internet outage that hit many websites this morning and everything we learned at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.