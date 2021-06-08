Wintrust Business Lunch 6/8/21: Medline sold to private equity firms, Apple’s big announcements, and Lettuce Entertain You celebrates 50 years

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Medline being sold, how to recover from a mistake in the virtual world and what people are going to be wearing to the office when they return for work post pandemic.
Segment 2: Kate Tweston, Senior Merchandise Manager, Paper Source, tells John about the Chicago-based stationery store, how they managed through the pandemic and what we should look for if we are thinking about getting something for Dad this Father’s Day.
Segment 3: Kevin Brown, CEO of Lettuce Entertain You, joins John to discuss the famed Chicago restaurant group’s 50th anniversary.
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the widespread internet outage that hit many websites this morning and everything we learned at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.