Wintrust Business Lunch 6/8/21: Medline sold to private equity firms, Apple’s big announcements, and Lettuce Entertain You celebrates 50 years

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. The WWDC runs through June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1:  Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Medline being sold, how to recover from a mistake in the virtual world and what people are going to be wearing to the office when they return for work post pandemic.

Segment 2: Kate Tweston, Senior Merchandise Manager, Paper Source, tells John about the Chicago-based stationery store, how they managed through the pandemic and what we should look for if we are thinking about getting something for Dad this Father’s Day.

Segment 3:  Kevin Brown, CEO of Lettuce Entertain You, joins John to discuss the famed Chicago restaurant group’s 50th anniversary.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the widespread internet outage that hit many websites this morning and everything we learned at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular