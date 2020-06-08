Wintrust Business Lunch 6/8/20: Stocks continue to rise, an error in the May jobs report and Airbnb’s summer surge

Listen Now
Segment 1: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis joins John Williams to tell us about the latest Chicago startup innovation including a a new startup that wants to help companies rethink their revenue strategies and drive more sales and how startups should be talking about today’s social issues around racial injustice.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss how the jobs number released last week missed 3+% of unemployed.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Airbnb seeing a surge in demand and how relief from certain taxes and fees are being phased out as the city starts to reopen

