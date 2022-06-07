Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what companies can do during the onboarding process to retain interest and keep new hires engaged.

Segment 2: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about rising gas prices, being bullish on some sectors of the economy and why he believes investors could have a very good second half of the year.

Segment 3: Ira Antelis, founder of 120/Life, joins John to talk about his life in the music industry, what led him to create 120/Life, a natural juice drink to combat high blood pressure, how his career in music helped him with 120/Life, and what people should know if they want to try the drink.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Paramount being sued over “Top Gun” copyright by the family of the writer who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original film, Target outlining a plan to get rid of excess inventory, the EU agreeing to a universal mobile charging port, and a bill being introduced to regulate cryptocurrency.