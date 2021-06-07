Wintrust Business Lunch 6/7/21: Protecting yourself from inflation, Chicago’s residential real estate boom and Jeff Bezos going to space

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC on October 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Sarah Foster, Economy and Federal Reserve Reporter, Bankrate, joins John to talk about what you need to know about inflation and ways to protect yourself from taking a financial hit.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the hot Chicago residential real estate market. Is the boom going to continue or should we prepare for a market correction?

Segment 3: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new payments startup in Chicago that will reward you for not just how you spend money, but how many hours you spend playing video games, a startup making it easier to invest in and operate short-term rentals, like Airbnb, winning first place at the University of Chicago’s 2021 New Venture Challenge and a Chicago-based health care communication startup being acquired by the Cincinnati health care revenue management company Ensemble Health Partners.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the FDA approving a much-debated Alzheimer’s drug, Jeff Bezos joining Blue Origin crew to fly into space in July and genetically modified salmon heading to U.S. dinner plates.