Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss the robust jobs report, why Friday’s jobs report is good news for the economy, and what the hiring trends are looking like in Chicago.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the growing trend of “Stay Interviews” and why they need to be carefully structured and managed in order to be effective.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including the number of offers even ordinary houses are getting, why home prices are declining in Chicago, Chicago having one of the widest racial gaps in appraised home values, and the creative way Chicago restaurateur Nick Kokonas is selling his home.