Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk the amount that rents are rising in the Chicago area, and the Top 10 states with the highest income generated from a home sale in 2021.

Segment 2: Jonathan Webb, Workplace Market Director, KI Contract Furniture, tells John about how the expectations of workers coming back to the office have changed over the last couple of years, how offices are handling a hybrid work environment, the importance of employers incorporating wellness into their company, and what we can look for at the upcoming NeoCon trade show in Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including what is being announced at the big Apple event, Elon Musk threatening to walk away from his deal to buy Twitter, and Abbott saying its restarting its baby formula plant in Sturgis, MI.