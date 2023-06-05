Segment 1: Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the job market outperforming everyone’s expectations, why the case for a 2023 recession is crumbling, the latest on the student loan freeze, and if Chicago rent prices will be going down.

Segment 2: Laura Dribin, Founder of Peritius Consulting, tells John about what Peritius does, how they stand out among other consulting firms, what they look for when the hire, and how they help their client base.

Segment 3: Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about Chicago City Council approving an expanded outdoor dining program to support Chicago restaurants and bars.