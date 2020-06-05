Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch 6/5/20: How small businesses are working through a pandemic and a surprising May jobs report

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst, bankrate.com, joins John to break down the surprising May jobs report numbers.

Segment 2: Bob Dunklau, Chief Operating Officer of OMI Industries, tells John how his company has been managing business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segment 3: Mike LaVitola, Foxtrot CEO and co-founder, gives John the details about how his business has been impacted by COVID-19 and how they are planning to safely reopen some of their outdoor dining areas.

