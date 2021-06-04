Wintrust Business Lunch 6/4/21: U.S. labor recovery stays on track, The Alley celebrates 45 years, and a new hotel opens at the Carbide & Carbon Building

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: A pedestrian walks by a Now Hiring sign outside of a Lamps Plus store on June 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. According to a U.S. Labor Department report, jobless claims fell for a fifth straight week to 385,000. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the May jobs report, how the economy is bouncing back from the pandemic, if there is a need for another stimulus package, the continuing inflation fears and why some states are ending additional unemployment benefits.

Segment 2: Mark Thomas, Owner and Founder, The Alley, tells John about how the iconic retail shop managed through the pandemic and what they have planned for their 45th anniversary extravaganza this Sunday.

Segment 3: Michael Fuerstman, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Pendry Hotels and Resorts, talks to John about their luxury hotel brand and what we should know about their new Chicago location in the beautiful Carbon and Carbide Building.