Wintrust Business Lunch 6/4/20: Weekly jobless claims, food delivery services temporarily halt amid unrest and Uber’s new ‘hourly’ feature

Segment 1:  CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Uber letting you book a ride for $50 dollars an hour, tech companies pledging funds to fight racial injustice and a new Facebook feature that lets you trash old or embarrassing photos.

Segment 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to discuss this week’s unemployment claims and how 1 in 4 Americans are skipping meals or relying on food donations during the pandemic.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including food delivery services temporarily halting service, the CBOE delaying reopening trading floors and the CDC wanting people to drive solo to avoid coronavirus.

