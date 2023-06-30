Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the NASDAQ and S&P having great years, the importance of discipline when looking at your portfolio, if he believes the market is overvalued, and how the SCOTUS decision on student loans might impact the market.

Segment 2: Joe Scarpelli, Executive Vice President of F.H. Paschen, tells John about the kind of work they do in Chicago, the projects they are working on right now, and their Paschen Bridge Program, which offers high school grads a paid internship so they can gain experience in the construction industry.

Segment 3: Joel Clum, COO, Worldwide Express, joins John to talk about what it is like being the official logistics partner of NASCAR. Joel explains what Worldwide Express is doing to deliver the infrastructure needed to put on such a huge event.