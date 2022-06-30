Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with guest host Anna Davlantes about a new survey that shows the majority of US households are uneasy with their level of emergency savings.

Segment 2: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about the volatility of the stock market today, how the market has performed this year, and the likelihood we see a recession.

Segment 3: Tom Huffman, EVP of Wintrust’s SBA Lending division, joins Anna to talk about the Small Business Administration’s waiver program that has been extended through September 2022. Tom tells us why businesses should consider this cheaper and more patient lending solution vs other lending options like credit card debt or cash advances.

Segment 4: It’s Your Hometown Day on WGN and we are featuring businesses in Homewood. Elizabeth Smith, Founder and Owner of Serendipity Yoga and Wellness, joins Anna to talk about how long they have been in business, how they were impacted by the pandemic, the support they have received from the community in Homewood, the incredible services they offer and the upcoming Healthy Homewood Fest taking place on Saturday, July 16th from 12-8pm.