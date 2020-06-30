Wintrust Business Lunch 6/30/20: Shopify and Fastly stocks pop, Lululemon buying a fitness start-up and Facebook bringing a data center to DeKalb

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news.

Segment 2: Jackie Matthews, Director of External Communications at the Illinois State Board of Education, tells John how the ISBE is preparing to bring kids back to school safely this Fall.

Segment 3: Bobby Hollis, Director of Global Energy, Environment and Site Selection for Facebook, talks to John about how the social media giant is bringing a massive new data center to DeKalb.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Facebook saying it will submit to an audit of its hate-speech controls amid an ad boycott and Lululemon buying fitness start-up Mirror.