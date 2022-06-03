Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins Rick Kogan to break down the strong May labor report.

Segment 2: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells Rick about how the markets are reacting to the May jobs data, Tesla cutting jobs, and the impact that Elon Musk has on the markets.

Segment 3: Áine Cain, Senior Reporter for Business Insider, joins Rick to talk about Walmart unveiling plans to open highly automated, speedier fulfillment centers including one in Joliet, and the amount of shootings that have taken place at major market retail chains.

Segment 4: Ani Debenny, Marketing Manager, Offshore Rooftop, tells Rick about the world’s largest rooftop deck at Navy Pier. Ani talks about how many people work at Offshore, the best times to visit, the activities that are available, and why it’s the perfect place to watch fireworks on Wednesdays and Saturdays.