Wintrust Business Lunch 6/3/21: Jobless claims continue to fall, United to buy supersonic planes and Twitter launching a paid subscription feature

ENGLEWOOD, CO – NOVEMBER 15: A view of the XB-1 Supersonic Demonstrator at the official unveiling at the Boom Technologies hanger on November 15, 2016 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Boom Technology)

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, how the market is reacting to the news, if we should be worried about inflation and the likelihood we see an ‘economic expansion.’

Segment 2: Jason Hiner, Editorial Director, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what we need to know about Amazon Prime Day later this month, former President Trump taking down his official blog from his website and when we might see a redesigned Windows 10.

Segment 3: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how people are now turning to Instagram and TikTok for financial and job advice.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United buying 15 ultra-fast planes from start-up Boom Supersonic, Ally Bank ending overdraft fees and Twitter launching a paid subscription feature in Australia and Canada.