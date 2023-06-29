Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about the Fed’s battle with inflation, the overall health of the labor market, and if he believes we are still on a path to recession.

Segment 2: Megan Welch, Founder / Owner, Macushla Brewing Company, talks to John about the story of their business, where the term ‘Macushla’ comes from, the types of beer they serve, where you can get food when you visit, and how the business has been growing.

Segment 3: Jay Bliznick, Owner and Chef, Sideshow Gelato in Lincoln Square, tells John about his artisan gelato shop, the varieties of gelato they serve, the different types of performances that you can wee when you visit, and what makes this business so unique.