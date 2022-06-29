Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about what’s happening in the crypto market, and consumer confidence falling to a 16-month low. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Ed Zitron, Business Insider contributor, CEO of EZPR, a national tech and business public-relations agency, joins Jon Hansen to talk about his recent piece in Insider that says that CEOs and bosses should spend one day a year doing a frontline worker’s job and how that will help them connect with employees and better understand the company.