Wintrust Business Lunch 6/29/21: Chicago City Council passes Chi Biz Strong initiative, United Airlines to buy more jets, and Illinois considering ‘Return-to-Work’ incentives

A United Airlines Boeing 737 plane is seen at the gate at Washington’s Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on March 2, 2021 (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the Salute to Veterans event that they are hosting that looks to help members of our military find a job and Illinois considering “Return-to-Work” incentives to get people back to work.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how employers who are scrambling to fill open position and fast-tracking hiring are now reporting some unexpected fallout and repercussions of making some bad hiring decisions.

Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, talks to John about Chicago City Council passing the Chi Biz Strong initiative and how it’s going to help small business come back from the coronavirus pandemic. Elliot also talks about U.S. Rep. Marie Newman

introducing the Relief and Equity for Small Businesses through Tax (REST) Act, which is designed to cut taxes on the smallest of small businesses across the country.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Walmart unveiling new lower-priced insulin as more people struggle to afford the medication, United expecting to hire 25,000 workers after a massive order for more jets and Boeing’s new plane likely to be delayed due to FAA concerns.