Wintrust Business Lunch 6/29/20: Boeing soars, Kanye West partners with Gap and keeping safe at your company picnic

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about what is driving the stock market today including news about Boeing and what we might expect from the June jobs report later in the week.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including the co-founder of Cards Against Humanity stepping down earlier this month, a new Chicago startup that helps students with loans for college and doesn’t require student borrowers to have good or substantial credit and a new Chicago-based meditation app that helps businesses keep their employees’ mental health a priority.

Segment 3: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how COVID-19 has impacted the annual company picnic and offers some tips how companies can stay clear of Covid-related picnic problems

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United Airlines disclosing the economics of its frequent-flyer programs and Kanye West joining forces with the Gap.