Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins Jon to talk about the coming months / years turning to an employer-driven market and if that turn will change the future of remote work.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to Jon about the rise in staff onboarding errors being made by bosses and companies and to offer some tips on how businesses can avoid these errors.

Segment 3: Kiana DiStasi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells Jon about the return of the highly popular ACTIVATE event taking place on Thursday! Kiana also talks about Sundays on State, the award-winning event series, taking place on State Street from Lake to Monroe starting on July 24.

Segment 4: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Jon about the latest in startup innovation including Amount, a fintech unicorn in Chicago, laying off 18% of its staff as the tech industry hits a speed bump, Chicago’s tech sector outgrowing the broader Chicago economy in the last decade, and a new 3-day tech event coming next month, with headliners including J.B. Pritzker and Pusha T.