Wintrust Business Lunch 6/28/21: Mortgage rates brush off inflation data, airlines dealing with labor shortages and an NFT art gallery launches in Chicago

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the AAA anticipating the July 4th weekend to be a record-breaking year for travel, how much gas prices are rising, why Boeing and cruise stocks are falling today, existing home sales falling for a fourth straight month and mortgage rates continuing to brush off inflation data.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new cocktail startup helping local bars and restaurants with carryout cocktails, a company from former Blackhawk Daniel Carcillo that’s using psychedelics to train brain injuries funding a new brain lab at the university of South Carolina and the first physical NFT art gallery launching in Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the TSA doing self-defense training for flight crew members amid surge in unruly passengers, airport restaurants, TSA offering $1,000 bonuses in hiring scramble as travelers face long lines and nearly every Tesla built and sold in China being recalled.