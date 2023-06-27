Segment 1: Jane Oates, President, WorkingNation, talks to John about the job sectors that are creating more opportunity, how companies are rewarding employees for coming into the office, and how A.I. will impact the workforce.

Segment 2: Steven Esposito, President of Yellowstone Wealth Management in Lake Forest, talks to John about the economic data coming out today looking good, how that is impacting the market, the Fed’s challenge of bringing down inflation, and why he believes we aren’t going to see a recession.

Segment 3: Jim Conwell VP, Marketing and Communications, Greater Chicago Food Depository, tells John about the NASCAR Foundation’s “Fueling the Fight to End Hunger,” event at Steak 48 that will support the Greater Chicago Food Depository. For more information visit NASCARfoundation.org/Chicago.