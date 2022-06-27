Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins Ilyce Glink to talk about 58% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck after inflation spike, if this is an indicator of a possible recession, and what this means for your retirement portfolio.

Segment 2: Vijen Patel, Founder of The 81 Collection, joins Ilyce Glink to talk about what The 81 Collection does, the difference between ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ industries, some of the companies they are funding, and how they are measuring their success.

Segment 3: Maria Pergollino, CMO, ActiveCampaign, tells Ilyce a little about ActiveCampaign’s work, how they help businesses grow, the biggest mistakes that companies make with their marketing, and what they do that most contributes to their success.