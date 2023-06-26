Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about how to build your own magic retirement number, home construction surging, housing supply being very tight, and rent falling for the first time in years.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a Chicago startup that is working to turn any watch into a smart watch, a Chicago startup that helps e-commerce brands launch physical retail stores announcing more funding, and a Chicago VC firm reloading with a new fund that looks to raise $40M.

Segment 3: Mario and Giancarlo Turano, Turano Baking Company, join John to talk about the history of the company, the pride they feel being part of the culinary landscape of Chicago, how the brand has grown throughout the years, how they maintain their exceptional quality, and how they are presenting the 2023 Chicago Best Beef Tournament.